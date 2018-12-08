SPORTS

Lake Tahoe resorts opening up for the season

Good news for skiers and snowboarders! (Vail Resorts)

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KGO) --
Good news for skiers and snowboarders - Kirkwood Mountain Resort says it's opening the entire mountain.

Video from Northstar California Resort shows crews getting ready to open up new terrain with a snowcat hard at work grooming and shaping the snow surface.

The snow is piling up and more lifts could be opening this weekend.

Heavenly Mountain Resort also plans to open lifts.

