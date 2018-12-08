Lake Tahoe resorts opening up for the season

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KGO) --Good news for skiers and snowboarders - Kirkwood Mountain Resort says it's opening the entire mountain.
Video from Northstar California Resort shows crews getting ready to open up new terrain with a snowcat hard at work grooming and shaping the snow surface.
RELATED: First snow blankets Lake Tahoe on Thanksgiving
The snow is piling up and more lifts could be opening this weekend.
Heavenly Mountain Resort also plans to open lifts.
RELATED: Supplies you need for your car for winter driving