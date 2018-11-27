Snow blowing into the Sierra creates major excitement in the Bay Area

Fresh powder is rolling into the Sierra, and it's looking like it may stick around for a while."You get ski season kicking off, winter kicking off and it's Christmas time," Aaron Schweifler, Sports Basement Director of Operations, said.Schweifler's store has been busy with people itching to hit the slopes. It's been a long wait."Last year was brutal and I think it wasn't until March that we actually got snow so we're excited I think to see it this early," Josh Howitz, a skier living in San Francisco said."It was really challenging, resorts were barely opening up, 200, 300, 400 acres which is about two or three runs per resort," Coop Cooper, the marketing director for Lake Tahoe TV said.The storm system is set to last through the weekend. The bases are building up in the Sierra and the deficit from a dry October and November is expected to be gone.Richard Maisto is all set."Skiing is life, everything else is waiting," Maisto said.Maisto's philosophy may be extreme for some.The Prosat Sports Basement believe "newbies" should give renting a try.