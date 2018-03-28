OAKLAND ATHLETICS

Mayor announces exclusive negotiation agreements for Coliseum, Howard Terminal to keep A's in Oakland

EMBED </>More Videos

Mayor Libby Schaaf announced exclusive negotiation agreements for the Coliseum complex and Howard Terminal to keep the A's in Oakland. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Mayor Libby Schaaf announced exclusive negotiation agreements for the Coliseum complex and Howard Terminal to keep the A's in Oakland.

VIDEO: A's make offer to buy Oakland Coliseum property
EMBED More News Videos

The A's are reportedly floating a plan to buy the Oakland Coliseum. According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the A's are pitching the sweeping offer to the city and Alameda County.



The offer initially came in a letter from A's president Dave Kaval to buy the 120-acres Coliseum property outright. "It's a big deal obviously," said Kaval. "We put in offer to buy the Coliseum complex outright from the city and the county. I think it obviously show our commitment to the city."

VIDEO: A's make offer to buy Oakland Coliseum property
EMBED More News Videos

The A's are reportedly floating a plan to buy the Oakland Coliseum. According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the A's are pitching the sweeping offer to the city and Alameda County.


Schaaf released a statement saying, "I'm excited to support exclusive negotiating agreements with our Oakland A's at both the Coliseum and Howard Terminal sites. This doubles our chances of getting to a great ballpark project on time.

"I'll be formally requesting the City Council authorize negotiations with the A's for an ENA at the Coliseum while I'll also urging the Commissioners of the Port of Oakland to approve an ENA for Howard Terminal at their April 26th meeting.

"Supporting the A's at both locations allows the team to explore both options and ensures that no matter where the A's play ball - it'll be in Oakland.

"Through these negotiations I'll remain focused on keeping the A's rooted in Oakland in a way that's responsible to our taxpayers and enhances neighborhood vitality."

Click here for more stories about the Oakland Athletics.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsOakland AthleticsconstructionMLBbaseballoakland coliseumlibby schaafOaklandWest OaklandOakland Coliseum
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
A's interested in buying entire Oakland Coliseum site
Oakland A's take playful jab at Giants with parking costs
The Oakland A's aren't nearly as boring as you think
A's celebrate Oakland anniversary with free tickets
Oakland A's moving into Jack London Square space
Athletics' proposed site for new ballpark falls through
A's strike out on site for new stadium in Oakland
Oakland A's announce plans to build new stadium near Laney College
Not everyone is excited about the new Oakland A's ballpark site
OAKLAND ATHLETICS
Davis connects again for 38th home run, A's blank Rangers
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Athletics' Khris Davis lets Make-A-Wish kid sign jersey, slugs long HR
As you wish: Khris Davis gets jersey signed by Make-A-Wish kid, homers
Rangers get another shot at shutting down Davis, A's
More Oakland Athletics
SPORTS
Giants catcher Buster Posey might have season-ending hip surgery
Davis connects again for 38th home run, A's blank Rangers
McNeil hits go-ahead double in 8th, Mets beat Giants 6-3
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Bryce Love, Ed Oliver, Will Grier lead AP preseason All-America team
More Sports
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News