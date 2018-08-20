One of the most impressive first pitches of all time. 😱 pic.twitter.com/PA7M4iC9X5 — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 18, 2018

The White Sox might have found some pitching help Saturday night in the form of Marian Catholic's Sister Mary Jo Sobiek.After a slick arm-bounce move, she threw out the first pitch and delivered a strike to Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito."That was awesome," Giolito said after the game. "She had a whole routine. She had it planned out. I was just lucky to be back there. She threw a perfect pitch.""She was pretty good, actually," White Sox manager Rick Renteria said. "We talked to her a little bit but before we were talking to her, she was talking to someone and she wanted to warm up. She had a mitt and a ball. She gave him the mitt. She stepped back at about 45 feet and threw a bullet."Good job Sister Mary Jo!