Sister Mary Jo Sobiek from Marian Catholic dazzles with first-pitch strike at White Sox game

The White Sox might have found some pitching help in the form of Marian Catholic's Sister Mary Jo Sobiek.

The White Sox might have found some pitching help Saturday night in the form of Marian Catholic's Sister Mary Jo Sobiek.

After a slick arm-bounce move, she threw out the first pitch and delivered a strike to Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito.


"That was awesome," Giolito said after the game. "She had a whole routine. She had it planned out. I was just lucky to be back there. She threw a perfect pitch."

"She was pretty good, actually," White Sox manager Rick Renteria said. "We talked to her a little bit but before we were talking to her, she was talking to someone and she wanted to warm up. She had a mitt and a ball. She gave him the mitt. She stepped back at about 45 feet and threw a bullet."

Good job Sister Mary Jo!

