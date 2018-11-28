<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=4784498" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Oakland Athletics share vision for Howard Terminal ballpark (1 of 4)

The Oakland A's announced an ambitious plan to build a new baseball stadium at the Howard Terminal waterfront site north of Jack London Square and redevelop the existing Coliseum complex into a site that could include a large park, housing and businesses. (KGO-TV)