Oakland Raiders pledge $250K to save Oakland youth sports eliminated by OUSD

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr looks to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers in Oakland, Calif., Friday, Aug. 24, 2018. (AP)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
The Oakland Raiders are doing some good for the community as they announce their $250,000 donation to help save youth sports that have been cut from the Oakland Unified School District due to budget restrictions.

"The prospect of these kids losing their dreams was difficult to hear for everyone in the community," said Raiders Owner Mark Davis. "After school athletics are an important part of the high school experience and this donation will help keep student athletes on the playing fields in Oakland.

Davis and the Raiders are working with the East Bay Community Foundation.

OUSD Superintendent Kayla Johnson-Trammell was excited about the donation as well, saying, "The Oakland Raiders have been big brothers to our football players and models for all students to emulate."

