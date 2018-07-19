FIGURE SKATING

Olympic figure skating medalist Denis Ten killed

Denis Ten of Kazakstan displays his bronze medal from the Men Free Skating event in the ISU World Figure Skating Championship 2015 in Shanghai, China March 28, 2015. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

MOSCOW --
Prosecutors in Kazakhstan say Olympic figure skating medalist Denis Ten has been killed, and they are treating the case as murder.

Kazakh news agencies report Ten was stabbed after a dispute with people who tried to steal a mirror from his car.

Doctors in the city of Almaty say he died in hospital there. He was aged 25.

Born in Kazakhstan to a family of Korean descent, Ten won bronze at the Winter Olympics in Sochi in 2014, becoming Kazakhstan's first medalist in figure skating.

He also won the Four Continents championships the following year, and was a world championship silver medalist in 2013.

Ten struggled with injuries in recent years and could manage only 27th at the Olympics in Pyeongchang in February.

