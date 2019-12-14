Raider Nation prepares for emotional final home game at Oakland Coliseum

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- For Raider Nation, Sunday's home game at the Coliseum is about more than just football."This game is going to mean an end to an era. This is going to mean everything forRaiders fans," says Kenneth Mann, who flew in from Virginia for this last home game to be played at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.He says he's been a Raiders fan since 1982. He predicts a win. He says this city deserves it."The play should be intense. I mean, this is the last game in Oakland. I am sure they are going to do this for the town, they are going to do this for the city. I am sure the players are going to be 100% focused on winning the game," he says.Miguel Villegas came out from Fort Worth with his dad and his brothers."I wish I could tell John Gruden and Derek Carr and all them boys, that I came all the way from Texas. I hope they show up. I hope they ball out!" says Villegas.He says this game is a family affair. His dad raised them as silver and black. The final game is something they wanted to do as a family."My dad raised us with West Coast mentally. My dad is from California. We were born and raised in Texas. (The Raiders) just mean everything to me," says Villegas."I am Raider Nation in one of the toughest cities in the world," says Rick Halverson, who is in town from Philly.He likes what Coach Gruden has done this year. But he says Sunday isn't about the team's future. It's about the team's past."Al Davis did something well above football. He broke color barriers, he fought the NFL," reflects Halverson. "They are iconic. It's the Oakland Raiders. I mean they went to Los Angeles, yeah, that was kind of cool. But they will forever be, in my opinion, the Oakland Raiders."The Cooper's are died-hard fans from New York. They picked up some Raiders memorabilia from the Raiders Image store in Oakland, near the coliseum. They say it's a way to remember this part of the team's history."It's sort of sad for me because I think the Raiders belong (in Oakland). I'm a New Yorker and I think they belong here. With the Black Hole! And the fans here! I don't think you are going to see that in Vegas," says Lloid Cooper.Sunday is the 1 p.m. kick-off against the Jacksonville Jaguars.