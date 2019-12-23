Raiders beat Chargers 24-17, stay alive in Wild Card race

CARSON, Calif. (KGO) -- The Oakland Raiders beat the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday and avoided being mathematically eliminated from the playoffs.The team was missing their star running back Josh Jacobs to a shoulder injury, but with help from the return of receiver Hunter Renfrow, the Raiders were able to get their offense going and top Philip Rivers and the Chargers 24-17.Everything went right for Oakland today to keep them in the hunt for the Wild Card. The Titans and the Steelers lost, and the Colts won.They'll need a lot of favors once again in Week 17, and of course have to win themselves, to possibly make it into the post-season.What needs to happen:Raiders beat BroncosBrowns beat BengalsRavens beat SteelersTexans beat TitansColts beat JaguarsThe Raiders play the Broncos in Denver next Sunday at 1:25 p.m.