Oakland Raiders' Antonio Brown joins Derek Carr in Fresno to celebrate quarterback's son's birthday at Bulldog Stadium

The crew had some laughs over a little friendly competition competing on a series of inflatable obstacle courses.

FRESNO, Calif. -- Fresno State legends Derek and David Carr returned to their old stomping grounds for a little birthday fun, according to Oakland Raiders star's Instagram!

Our sister station Action News was told the gathering was a birthday party for Derek's second son, Decker.

The guest list included NFL star receiver and newly named Oakland Raider Antonio Brown, as well as brother Darren Carr, who is head coach at Bakersfield Christian High School.

Darren shared a video with Action News on Twitter showing him race head-to-head with Antonio, while Derek acted as the referee.





Derek Carr later teased on his Instagram when he and David will get statues made up at Bulldog Stadium.

