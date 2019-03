Oakland Raiders' Antonio Brown joins Derek Carr in Fresno to celebrate quarterback's son's birthday at Bulldog Stadium

1. Put the statutes up already! @FresnoStateFB @DCarr8 isn’t getting any younger, he’s turning 40 this year.

2. I beat AB in my heat .. πŸ˜‚

πŸƒπŸ»πŸ’¨ πŸƒπŸΎ #BarriersOrNotStillCounts — Darren Carr (@DCarr75) March 17, 2019

FRESNO, Calif. -- Fresno State legends Derek and David Carr returned to their old stomping grounds for a little birthday fun, according to Oakland Raiders star's Instagram!Our sister station Action News was told the gathering was a birthday party for Derek's second son, Decker.The guest list included NFL star receiver and newly named Oakland Raider Antonio Brown , as well as brother Darren Carr, who is head coach at Bakersfield Christian High School.The crew had some laughs over a little friendly competition on a series of inflatable obstacle courses.Darren shared a video with Action News on Twitter showing him race head-to-head with Antonio, while Derek acted as the referee.Derek Carr later teased on his Instagram when he and David will get statues made up at Bulldog Stadium.