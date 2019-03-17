Oakland Raiders' Antonio Brown joins Derek Carr in Fresno to celebrate quarterback's son's birthday at Bulldog Stadium

RELATED: Central Valley In-N-Out gets special surprise from Raiders QB Derek Carr
Our sister station Action News was told the gathering was a birthday party for Derek's second son, Decker.
The guest list included NFL star receiver and newly named Oakland Raider Antonio Brown, as well as brother Darren Carr, who is head coach at Bakersfield Christian High School.
The crew had some laughs over a little friendly competition on a series of inflatable obstacle courses.
Darren shared a video with Action News on Twitter showing him race head-to-head with Antonio, while Derek acted as the referee.
1. Put the statutes up already! @FresnoStateFB @DCarr8 isn’t getting any younger, he’s turning 40 this year.— Darren Carr (@DCarr75) March 17, 2019
2. I beat AB in my heat .. 😂
🏃🏻💨 🏃🏾 #BarriersOrNotStillCounts
Derek Carr later teased on his Instagram when he and David will get statues made up at Bulldog Stadium.
