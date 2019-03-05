Oakland Raiders

Mayor Libby Schaaf discusses report Raiders, Coliseum Authority close to closing lease agreement deal to keep team in Oakland for 2019 season

Mayor Libby Schaaf paid a visit to ABC7, where she discussed reports of the Raiders reaching a deal to lease the Coliseum for next season.

by Steve Bunner
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A deal for the Raiders to play in Oakland for the 2019 season is close, but not done yet, according to Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf and Coliseum Authority Executive Director Scott McKibben.

"Nothing is final until it's final, " Schaaf said on ABC7'S Midday Live program on Tuesday. But she added, "The long goodbye of the Raiders has just gotten longer."

Both Schaaf and McKibben reacted quickly on Tuesday to refute a report that a lease agreement between the Raiders and Coliseum Authority was "done."

"We're dotting the I's and crossing the T's," McKibben told ABC7 News on Tuesday. "Tomorrow (Wednesday), the board will meet in closed session to review the prospective agreement, to make sure everyone is on the same page."

According to McKibben, any deal on a lease agreement will not be final until it is voted on by the city, the county, and the Coliseum Board.

A vote by the Coliseum board can only take place during a regularly scheduled meeting. The board's next meeting is on Friday March 15.

"We want to get this right," said McKibben, adding that the Raiders must also approve the deal.

McKibben also confirmed with ABC7 News that the deal that would have the Raiders pay $7.5 million to play at the Coliseum for the 2019 season. It also includes an option for 2020, if the Raiders' new Las Vegas stadium is not ready.

ABC7 News broke the story last month that the Raiders and the Coliseum Authority were in talks on a lease for the 2019 season.

In December, the Raiders backed out of lease negotiations for the 2019 season, after the City of Oakland filed a federal anti-trust lawsuit against the team, the NFL and all 32 team owners over the Raiders move to Las Vegas.

According to multiple reports, the Raiders began looking at other stadium options in the Bay Area, including Oracle Park in San Francisco.

However, according to reports, the 49ers refused to rescind their territorial rights to San Francisco, blocking the Raiders from playing at the Giants ballpark.

Other reports had the team looking at playing in San Diego, Arizona, Texas, and even Alabama.

