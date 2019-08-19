stephen curry

Steph Curry to announce donation to fund Howard University golf program, report says

SAN FRANCISCO -- Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry is reportedly helping finance the creation of competitive golf at Howard University.

RELATED: Warriors Schedule 2019-20: Golden State opens against Clippers, hosts Rockets Christmas Day

According to the Washington Post, Curry is planning a seven-figure donation to cover to cost of the program for six years. The two-time MVP will hold a news conference today at the historically black university to make the announcement.

RELATED: Warriors' 'Strength in Numbers' gives way to 'Faith in Youngsters'

Curry is an avid golfer and has even launched a mini-golf series called "Holey Moley" on ABC.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportssan franciscoathletesgolden state warriorscollegegolfstephen curry
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STEPHEN CURRY
Howard bringing back golf with assist from Curry
Curry's security man Walker rejoining Warriors
Warriors Way: San Francisco's newest street name
Stephen, Ayesha Curry launch foundation to help children in Bay Area
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SF assault suspect to be booked into jail on previous warrant
AccuWeather Forecast: Pleasant today, another heat wave coming
ABC7 Catch-Up: Back to school, tiny apartments, bottle ban, oldest web cam
Traffic safety increased as students return to SFUSD
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is married!
3 mass shootings averted in separate incidents around the country, authorities say
Sex offender caught for chasing women in San Rafael
Show More
Funeral held for glacier in Iceland
Embarcadero BART Station phases out paper tickets
1 dead, 1 wounded after shooting in San Jose
El Paso shooting widower's SUV stolen, wrecked after wife's funeral
Family hopes to stay in US to save son's life
More TOP STORIES News