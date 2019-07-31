Reports: San Francisco Giants talking to teams about Madison Bumgarner

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco Giants fans will finally know if Madison Bumgarner will be traded today.
In recent days, it's been speculated that the Giants plan to keep Bumgarner with the team's recent surge into wildcard contention. But yesterday rumors started swirling that the Giants were talking to multiple teams about a possible trade.
Major League baseball's trade deadline is at 1 p.m. PT.
