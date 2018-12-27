OAKLAND RAIDERS

San Francisco officials speaking out against Raiders potentially playing at AT&T Park

EMBED </>More Videos

As the Oakland Raiders search for a temporary home San Francisco officials are saying don't come to AT&T Park. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
As the Oakland Raiders search for a temporary home San Francisco officials are saying don't come to AT&T Park.

RELATED: Giants say Raiders have expressed interest in playing at San Francisco's AT&T Park

According to the Examiner, three supervisors do not want the Raiders in San Francisco. The San Francisco Giants confirmed with the Chronicle, they are considering a deal with the Raiders.

RELATED: Could Raiders at AT&T Park actually work?

The Raiders are leaving the Oakland Coliseum because of an ongoing dispute with the city over their move to Las Vegas in 2020.

Here are more stories and videos related to the Oakland Raiders.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsOakland RaidersnflfootballSan Francisco GiantsOaklandAT&T ParkSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Giants say Raiders have expressed interest in playing at AT&T Park
Raiders done in Oakland? Fans react to potential last game
Could Raiders at AT&T Park actually work?
OAKLAND RAIDERS
Raiders vow to bring it against Chiefs
Derek Carr thanks Oakland fans: 'We are still Raider Nation'
Raiders done in Oakland? Fans react to potential last game
Raiders win possible final game in Oakland 27-14 vs. Broncos
More Oakland Raiders
SPORTS
Warriors' Draymond Green, Klay Thompson confident shooting woes won't last
The year that ... : What we'd bet baseball in 2018 will be remembered for forever
WATCH LIVE: College football superfans live atop ESPN billboard in San Jose
The top moments in the hockey world in 2018
More Sports
Top Stories
Nia Wilson's dad questions alleged killer's mental health delay
Trump weighs in after police report suspect in officer's death is in US illegally
Chief calls slain Newman Cpl. Ron Singh an 'American patriot'
Manhunt continues for suspect in fatal shooting of Newman police officer
Government shutdown likely to stretch into next week
Judge suspends criminal proceedings for Nia Wilson's alleged killer
Authorities searching for inmate who escaped San Quentin State Prison
WATCH LIVE: College football superfans live atop ESPN billboard in San Jose
Show More
SJPD share details of Christmas officer-involved shooting that killed woman
Dad books 6 flights to spend Christmas Eve with flight attendant daughter
Starbucks' Black and White Mocha is back
Instagram's layout goes 'sideways' and so does reaction
VIDEO: Missouri pitcher pays off parents' debt for Christmas
More News