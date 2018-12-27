SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --As the Oakland Raiders search for a temporary home San Francisco officials are saying don't come to AT&T Park.
According to the Examiner, three supervisors do not want the Raiders in San Francisco. The San Francisco Giants confirmed with the Chronicle, they are considering a deal with the Raiders.
The Raiders are leaving the Oakland Coliseum because of an ongoing dispute with the city over their move to Las Vegas in 2020.
