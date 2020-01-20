Super Bowl LIV: San Francisco 49ers will sport traditional road uniforms in Miami

Last time the @49ers wore the traditional road uniforms it went pretty well. SF is 2-0 when rocking the white top/gold pants combo. #ABC7Now #GoNiners ➡️ https://t.co/xjReR0D3bz pic.twitter.com/LjPpLMWv54 — Chris Alvarez (@CAlvarezABC7) January 20, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The NFL announced the San Francisco 49ers will wear their traditional road uniforms in Super Bowl LIV against the Kansas City Chiefs.It's the classic combination of gold pants and white jerseys.Some fans were hoping for the all-white throwbacks from 1994, but it's rumored the NFL denied that request.On the bright side, the 49ers are 2-0 in the Super Bowl when they don the uniforms they'll be suiting up in at Hard Rock Stadium. Gold luck charm?The NFL rotates the Super Bowl "home team" each year between the AFC and NFC.This year being the AFC's turn, Kansas City got first-pick, and they chose to wear their dark jerseys.