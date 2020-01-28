Super Bowl 2020

Super Bowl 2020: Opening Night brings out San Francisco 49ers super fans, many from South Florida

By
MIAMI (KGO) -- Super Bowl Opening Night at Marlins Park brought crowds, cameras, a bit of chaos, and the Bay Area's own 49ers.

The event allowed the media, including ABC7 News crews, to interact with players and coaches in the first media availability since both teams landed in South Florida.

"I mean, it's something different," Florida resident, Adam Brown told ABC7 News. "It's something you don't get to see every day."

RELATED: San Francisco 49ers arrive in Miami ahead of Super Bowl 54

For most fans, simply being in the same room as the team was enough to make a lasting memory.

"Excitement and happiness," Miami resident Axel D. expressed. "I waited a long time for this. Getting to be close to them, it's just a fans dream to be here... To be in the Super Bowl in Miami."

While many were decked out in red and gold, one tuxedo-wearing 10-year-old went the dapper route.

"I gotta dress the best for the best team," Craig Lynch said.

Craig was star struck from the bleachers.

Below, players and coaches made their only public appearance in Miami, before taking the field for Super Bowl LIV.

"Big superstars in football that you watch on TV all the time, and now to see them in person it's like... wow!"

RELATED: Everything you need to know about buying Super Bowl 54 tickets

Wow is right.

And while fans say win or lose, they're loyalty is with the team, others admit it's the 49ers' success that's driving their spirit.

"Everybody makes fun of me because I'm a 49ers fan," Axel D. told ABC7 News. "But I'll tell you what, they're hating now, baby! Woo!"

Monday's event lasted well into the night. The timing was a little late, according to some fans.

RELATED: Super Bowl 2020: What to know about San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Miami resident, Carlos Rojas said, "I want them to get home and obviously go rest up and get ready for the game. Because I want them to be 100% for Sunday."

Less than one week away, until they go head-to-head with the Kansas City Chiefs. For now, we sit back, relax and get ready for some good football.

"Let's add another ring to the collection," Rick Lynch said. "And let's just enjoy this great sunshine in Miami!"

Take a look at the latest stories and videos about Super Bowl 2020 here.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsmiamisan francisco 49erskansas city chiefsnflsuper bowlfootballsuper bowl 2020u.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SUPER BOWL 2020
Scoring Super Bowl tickets on the secondary market
Super Bowl 2020: ABC7 in Miami to cover 49ers vs. Chiefs
Super Bowl 54 gear represents culture, traditions of Miami
Super Bowl 2020: What to know about 49ers vs. Chiefs
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Officials warn people to avoid all travel to China due to coronavirus
SF DA weighs in on 300% increase in car burglaries in one neighborhood
Why did Kobe Bryant's chopper crash? Expert weighs in here
Before fatal flight, Kobe and daughter attended church, priest says
San Jose State University announces plan to tackle homelessness
LeBron James breaks silence, promises to carry on Kobe's legacy
SF, other police departments disagree with handling of officer-involved shooting
Show More
City leaders say San Francisco is ready for coronavirus
Prince Andrew called uncooperative in Jeffrey Epstein probe
Lockdown lifted at Tam High in Mill Valley
WATCH IN 60: Teen shot on I-580, SF coronavirus preparations, tax season begins
Impeachment trial of President Trump continues
More TOP STORIES News