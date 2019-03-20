Glimmer of hope for Mavericks Challenge to be held before window closes

PRINCETON-BY-THE-SEA, Calif. (KGO) -- Just when it appeared there wouldn't be a Mavericks big wave surf competition once again, there's now a glimmer of hope.The commissioner of the World Surf league says swells are developing in the North Pacific that could meet the requirements to hold the event.Organizers will be closely monitoring the conditions though March 26..Waves need to be consistently at a minimum of 25 feet for the competition to get the green light.If that happens, surfers will get a 24 hour notice.The window to hold the competition closes on March 31.The event hasn't been held since Feb. 12, 2016.