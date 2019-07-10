Sports

U.S. Soccer president mispronounces Megan Rapinoe's name during World Cup ceremony

NEW YORK CITY -- U.S. Soccer President Carlos Cordeiro spoke at the ceremony honoring the Women's World Cup winning soccer team in New York City Wednesday, but despite his praise for the team -- and promises to work towards equal pay -- an embarrassing gaffe dominated social media.

"New York City, you have outdone yourselves yet again," he started off saying. "What a parade...I feel like one of the luckiest people on earth."

After noting the USWNT is the only team in history to win 12 straight World Cup matches and set records for goals in a World Cup and goals in a single game, he turned his attention to individual accolades.

He mentioned Bronze Ball winner Rose Lavelle, Silver Boot winner Alex Morgan, and Golden Boot and Golden Ball winner Megan Rapinoe -- only to mispronounce Ra-PINO, as RAP-in-o.

People quickly took to social media to call out the mistake, and to relate it to the current state of women's soccer.







Rapinoe, the team co-captain, was the most talked about person in the tournament and is arguably the most famous female soccer player in the world.

Making matters worse, Corderio shared a float with Rapinoe during the Parade of Champions that led up to the City Hall ceremony.

When she was introduced, Rapinoe struck her now-famous victory pose, let a fan hold the World Cup trophy, and danced on stage.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsnew york cityworld cupuswntparade
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
More TOP STORIES News