Sports

Warriors, Bay Area sports world reacts to Kobe Bryant's death

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Basketball legend Kobe Bryant died Sunday morning in a helicopter crash that killed 8 others including his 13-year-old daughter. He was 41 years old.

News of his death quickly spread throughout the sports world with many teams, coaches, players, and fans taking to social media to share their thoughts.

Here's how the Bay Area sports world is reacting.

Golden State Warriors:





San Francisco 49ers:



Colin Kaepernick



San Francisco Giants:



Barry Bonds:

Former Giants slugger Barry Bonds tweeted out a photo of Kobe with his daughter Gianna saying, "I'm truly devastated by the news of his passing and the passing of his young daughter Gianna."


Cal vs. Stanford game:

A moment of silence was held before the Cal vs. Stanford game at Hass Pavilion in Berkeley.

EMBED More News Videos

A moment of silence was held in honor of Kobe Bryant before the Cal vs. Stanford game at Hass Pavilion in Berkeley.



ABC7 Sports Department:

The ABC7 News sports department also reacted to the tragic death of Kobe Bryant before they headed off to Miami to cover the Super Bowl.





RELATED STORIES:

  • Kobe Bryant, daughter among 9 dead in helicopter crash

  • Kobe Bryant death: World reflects on basketball legend's life

  • Kobe Bryant: 7 things to know about Los Angeles Lakers legend

  • VIDEO: Kobe Bryant's 1996 announcement to skip college, enter NBA

  • Grammys pre-ceremony opens with moment of silence for Kobe Bryant

  • Kobe Bryant says daughter Gianna wanted to carry on dad's legacy in 2018 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' interview

  • Kobe Bryant death: Looking back at NBA legend's 2018 Oscar win for 'Dear Basketball'
    • Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    sportssan franciscokobe bryantlos angeles lakerskobe bryanthelicopter crashfatal crash
    Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    Kobe Bryant, 13-year-old daughter die in helicopter crash
    Kobe Bryant death: World reflects on basketball legend's life
    Kobe Bryant talks about daughter Gianna in 2018 'Kimmel' interview
    5th case of new coronavirus confirmed in US
    Kobe Bryant: 7 things to know about Los Angeles Lakers legend
    49ers arrive in Miami ahead of Super Bowl 54
    AccuWeather forecast: Morning rain ends, partly cloudy afternoon
    Show More
    SFDA puts charges on hold against man shot by police in Mission
    One son killed, another in the Super Bowl: How the Beathard family will remember Clay
    Berkeley police identify suspect in fatal hit-and-run
    Know your 49ers: Who are the 'Hot Boyzz' and why there is a dispute with Dallas Cowboys
    Coronavirus: US Consulate to evacuate staff from epidemic-stricken Wuhan
    More TOP STORIES News