Warriors named 'Franchise of the Decade' by the Sports Business Journal

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Golden State Warriors have been named 'Franchise of the Decade' across all professional sports teams by the Sports Business Journal/Daily.The journal said that the team demonstrated innovation over the last ten years, leading the league and all professional sports in a variety of business categories.Three NBA Championships didn't hurt either.The brand new state of the art arena in San Francisco's Mission Bay Neighborhood, the Chase Center, was just the cherry on top of a very tall take for the journal.Head coach Steve Kerr called the recognition an honor, and credited the owners, the team, and the community for the decade of success.