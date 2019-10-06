Rick Barry goes 1-on-1 with ABC7's Chris Alvarez after Warriors reveal legends medallions

.@warriors unveiling medallions to honor some of the greatest in franchise history @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/Nn1yug7w2J — Chris Alvarez (@CAlvarezABC7) October 5, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Before the Warriors preseason opener at Chase Center on Saturday, the team held a ceremony unveiling medallions that honor some Golden State greats.Alvin Attles, Nate Thurmond, Wilt Chamberlin, Tom Meschery, Chris Mullin, and Rick Barry all were honored in the ceremony, which revealed they each have their name engraved in a large medallion in the grounds of the Warriors new arena.One thing all these former players have in common - All of their jerseys have been retired.Rick Barry spoke with ABC7 News Sports Reporter Chris Alvarez right after the ceremony."That's very nice for them to do that, to recognize what I did, but this what means most, " Barry said, holding up his championship ring. "You play for championships, you don't play for individual honors."