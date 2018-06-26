GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Warriors' Shaun Livingston surprises kids at Monterey basketball camp

The Warriors shared a video of Shaun Livingston surprising campers in their dorms Sunday night at Cal State University Monterey Bay. The Warriors host an overnight camp every summer. (KGO-TV)

MONTEREY, Calif. (KGO) --
Some youth basketball players are learning valuable skills from a couple of NBA champions this week.

The Warriors shared a video of Shaun Livingston surprising campers in their dorms Sunday night at Cal State University Monterey Bay. The Warriors host an overnight camp every summer.

Livingston and Za Za Pachulia shared their experiences through question and answer session with the kids and participated in drills and games.

