Warriors star Stephen Curry to return after missing 58 games due to broken hand

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Get your popcorn ready. After missing 58 games with a broken left hand, Stephen Curry is set to return against the Toronto Raptors."It feels like the first day of school," Curry said. "I feel pretty comfortable, pretty confident with where I am at physically and I'm just excited to get back out there."Curry plans to play between 24-28 minutes in his return and says he is available to play in back-to-back games. The two-time NBA MVP had hoped to return on Sunday, but was sent to Santa Cruz for some additional work before being cleared."I wanted to be all the way back and not have that kind of 'now you see me, now you don't' type of vibe," Curry said. "That's why I had all these checkpoints."Curry will have 20 games to gel with his new teammates and attempt to build some momentum heading into the offseason. He'll also need to work through lingering numbness in his twice-surgically-repaired left hand."That's the reality of it. At this point I can't re-injure it unless something freakish happens like it did last time," Curry said. "There's a confidence in that."Curry returns to a team with the worst record in the NBA. But this is likely just a bump in the road for the Dubs. In addition to the lottery pick they'll be receiving in the NBA Draft, Splash Brother Klay Thompson will be returning next season. Combine that with a full year of Andrew Wiggins and a core of young players with some experience, and it's safe to say there will be brighter days ahead.After an NBA Finals rematch with the Toronto Raptors on Thursday, the Warriors host the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night on ABC7.