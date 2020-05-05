steve kerr

A man of many talents, Warriors' Steve Kerr joins virtual improv comedy show

By
CHICAGO (KGO) -- It's been nearly two months since we've seen Steve Kerr and the Golden State Warriors on the court. The NBA has been suspended since March 11th, with no date to return as of now. Like all of us, the Warriors organization is learning how to deal with our new normal.

Recently, Coach Kerr joined the With Authority podcast to fill us in on how he's been managing during the quarantine. We talked about the

Warriors, his career both as a player and coach, comparisons between Stephen Curry and Michael Jordan and some of his off the court passions.

WATCH: Steve Kerr joins ABC7's With Authority podcast

Turns out, Kerr is passionate about improv comedy and was recently asked to act in a virtual show put on by The Second City in Chicago.



"It was fun, we basically had a set-up similar to this (video call)," said Kerr.

RELATED: Warriors Media Day: Take a look behind-the-scenes as Dubs have fun at Chase Center

He played an online doula, helping coach a woman through a delivery over the phone.

"A couple of rehearsals and some read-throughs and the beauty of it is they can edit and put together," said Kerr.



At the of the improv sketch, the 8-time NBA champion helped through a successful delivery and said, "That's what I do, I motivate."

Turns out Coach Kerr's winning coaching skills extend beyond the court.



Go here for the latest stories about Steve Kerr and the Golden State Warriors.
