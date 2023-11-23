  • Watch Now

'Like a South Beach Club': Warriors' Steve Kerr rants about Suns' arena music, defends Chris Paul

ABC7 Bay Area Digital Staff Image
ByABC7 Bay Area Digital Staff KGO logo
Thursday, November 23, 2023 9:36PM
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Golden State Warriors lost to the Suns last night in Chris Paul's return to Phoenix. But this morning, many are talking about coach Steve Kerr's comments.

MORE: Warriors' Chris Paul tossed by Scott Foster after 2 technicals

After Paul got ejected, Kerr was visibly frustrated.

He said it was hard to hear inside the arena and compared it to being in a club.

"In this building you can't hear anything, this is like a club - it's like a South Beach club out there... sorry for the rant," Kerr said.

Kerr said Paul's second technical foul -- which lead to his ejection -- was not earned.

The Warriors are back at chase center Friday to play the Thunder.

Go here for the latest news and videos about the Golden State Warriors.

Copyright © 2023 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
