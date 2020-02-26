When is Steph Curry coming back? Warriors' Steve Kerr sets the record straight on his return

Curry on his targeted return date:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- When is Steph Curry coming back from his hand injury?Reports came out Tuesday afternoon that he'd be in the Warriors starting lineup Sunday when the team hosts the Wizaeds at the Chase Center.Although Curry has made it known he is aiming for a March 1 return, head coach Steve Kerr says that's not set in stone."That is the hope," Kerr said. "So I think we're going to re-evaluate on Saturday. He won't come back before that date, but I know he's had that date in his mind. So he'll continue to work this week and then we'll make that determination on Saturday, whether he'll play or not on Sunday."Curry broke his left hand back on Oct. 30 in a collision with Phoenix Suns center Aron Baynes.