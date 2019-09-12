With Authority Podcast

With Authority: Trap Yoga Bae

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Meet Oakland's own TRAP YOGA BAE!

She may be from the East Bay, but she's about to be an international star. Certified in India, Britteny returned home to create her own brand of Yoga -- complete with a live DJ.

The Yogi, entrepreneur, and "twerk aficionado" (her words, not ours), joins us for a very different podcast. BELIEVE US the audio version is entertaining, but the video version on YouTube is much better.

Come on a spiritual journey with us. Learn some affirmations. Find your inner peace and trap beats.

Stay for the laughs as Larry and Casey attempt to do Trap Yoga.

"With Authority" Podcast - Episode 25 - Recorded September 11, 2019

MORE: You can also get "With Authority" on iTunes, Google Play, YouTube, Spotify and SoundCloud!

