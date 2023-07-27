Man arrested for stabbing, killing woman in San Mateo and posting it to Facebook, police say

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KGO) -- San Mateo police say they have arrested a suspect connected with the murder of a woman that was posted to Facebook Wednesday.

SMPD said Mark Mechikoff, 39, of Pacifica, was arrested, suspected of stabbing a female victim and sharing her final moments on the social media platform before fleeing the crime scene.

Police say there were notified Wednesday afternoon at 3:48 p.m. by Nye County Sheriff's Office in Nevada that a subject called them to report she witnessed a "stabbing" on Facebook and provided the name and phone number of the subject who posted the story.

"Due to the seriousness of the crime, Nye County 'pinged' the phone number associated to the Facebook account and it came back to the area of the 200 block of 37th Ave., a large apartment complex. Without an apartment number and with the variance of the ping accuracy, SMPD officers saturated the area and initiated a door-to-door canvass of the complex to attempt to locate the possible victim and/or suspect," police said in a statement.

SMPD said that after almost three hours of searching, officers established a possible connection and located the body of a deceased person in a unit on the 200 block of 36th Avenue, part of the same apartment complex.

The suspect was not on scene, according to police, but his identity had been learned, and he was arrested within two hours in San Jose.

According SMPD, Mechikoff had known the female victim.

"While the motive for stabbing the victim is still under investigation, we do know Mechikoff mercilessly filmed the last moments of the victim's life and posted the video to Facebook, then fled the area," the department's statement reads.

Anyone with information or security footage related to this homicide should contact Detective Sergeant Dave Manion at (650) 522-7660 or dmanion@cityofsanmateo.org. Anonymous tips can be submitted to http://tinyurl.com/SMPDTips or by calling (650) 522-7676.