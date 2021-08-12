Stanford to require weekly COVID testing for students regardless of vaccination status

The guidelines were released by the university's Vice Provost for Student Affairs Susie Brubaker-Cole Wednesday.
Starting August 15, students who are living on campus, university provided off-campus housing or coming to campus must be tested for COVID-19 every week, even if they have been vaccinated. All new students arriving to campus must also be tested on the day of arrival and on the fifth day according to the guidelines.
RELATED: Stanford students concerned about breakthrough COVID cases after 7 fully vaccinated test positive
Previously in May, Stanford announced its mandatory vaccination requirements for all students for the fall term.
Stanford Daily took the news to Twitter, saying it believes it's the first university in the Bay Area to mandate testing for fully vaccinated individuals.
Update: Stanford appears to be the first university to mandate weekly testing for COVID-19, regardless of vaccination status, within the Bay Area. The Daily regrets this error.— The Stanford Daily (@StanfordDaily) August 11, 2021
