Stanford students concerned about breakthrough COVID cases after 7 fully vaccinated test positive

By
PALO ALTO, Calif. (KGO) -- Stanford University reports seven breakthrough COVID-19 cases among vaccinated students. The university said all infected were symptomatic and all tested positive in the past week.

The university released a statement to ABC7 News, which reads in part:

"We are seeing some of this in our own community. There have been seven new positive COVID-19 cases among Stanford students. These are cases among vaccinated individuals."

Adding, "Stanford continues to provide testing, adhere to face covering guidelines recommended by the Bay Area County health officers, and provide information to our community about the precautions needed to keep one another safe."

On campus, these breakthrough cases are causing concern.

"Seven definitely feels like a high number," student, Gabby Barratt said. "There's definitely people who know someone who know someone who tested positive, which is just a little troubling for sure."

Rising sophomores Barratt and Amulya Pillutla said the university's email out to students has left them with many unanswered questions. They're hoping for additional information they believe would be helpful as they continue on campus.

"Is it graduate students? Is it undergraduate students? Is it freshmen," Barratt inquired. "I kind of would like to know who it is just because I want to know how prevalent it is within my circles."

According to the university's COVID-19 dashboard reflecting student cases, Stanford's overall positivity rate is 0.07%.

Still, Stanford added this reminder to students, "Cold and COVID-19 symptoms are similar, but COVID-19 can have a more severe impact on you and those around you. If you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, please do not just assume that you have the common cold or allergies."

Infectious disease expert Dr. Yvonne Maldonado with Stanford University School of Medicine told ABC7 News that with more overall cases among the unvaccinated, the risk of exposure- even among those who are vaccinated- goes up.

She emphasized that vaccines are still highly effective.

Back on campus, while summer quarter may mean fewer students on-site.

Pillutla shared, "It's still a little scary, just knowing it's on campus and it's around here."

The seven breakthrough cases serving as a reminder that we are still in the middle of a pandemic.

"I also think that a lot of students, after hearing the email, are going to take it seriously," Pillutla continued. "I think a lot of students on campus are worried about the situation."

For Stanford's full announcement, click here.

