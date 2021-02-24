Society

Stanford study identifies 4 causes, solutions for 'Zoom fatigue'

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KGO) -- Stanford University researchers are analyzing a new phenomenon many of us know all too well, "Zoom fatigue."

There appear to be four main causes:

  • Lots of eye contact at close range can cause anxiety or trigger a fight response.

  • Staring at your own face can make you highly critical of yourself.

  • Being trapped in one spot can make a person restless.

  • You can't see a person's body language, so it takes more energy to communicate.


"It's a wonderful tool when used properly and sparingly, but ya know, doing it 9 hours a day is not the same as going on a hike with your friends or being at a rock show and just being around people," said Stanford Virtual Communication Lab's Founding Director Jeremy Bailenson.

Here are four solutions to combat "Zoom fatigue:"

  • Take Zoom out of the full-screen option and reduce the size of the Zoom window. Also, use an external keyboard to allow an increase in the personal space bubble between oneself and the grid.

  • Use the "hide self-view" button once you see your face is framed correctly in the video.

  • Think more about the room your videoconferencing in and where the camera is positioned.

  • Give yourself an "audio-only" break, turn off your camera and turn away from the screen for a few minutes.


Find out more information about the study here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societypalo altostanford universityhealthbusinesstechnologyu.s. & worldcareers
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
San Mateo Co. gyms, restaurants reopen indoors
Disney+ announces premiere dates for Star Wars, 'Loki' series
Bay Area couple finds $25K in stolen EDD money, gets tax bill
UCSF doctors detect shocking increase of CA variant cases in study
Damaging wind gusts possible across Bay Area
No charges expected against Tiger Woods in car crash
Fauci: NIH to study 'long-haul' COVID symptoms
Show More
Stanford helps seniors exercise from home
Biden signs executive order aimed at securing US supply chains
COVID-19 updates: Sharks game postponed after player placed in COVID protocol
DNA links 5 East Bay coyote attacks
Fry's Electronics permanently closing all stores
More TOP STORIES News