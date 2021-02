Stanford study identifies 4 causes, solutions for 'Zoom fatigue'

Lots of eye contact at close range can cause anxiety or trigger a fight response.



Staring at your own face can make you highly critical of yourself.



Being trapped in one spot can make a person restless.



You can't see a person's body language, so it takes more energy to communicate.

Take Zoom out of the full-screen option and reduce the size of the Zoom window. Also, use an external keyboard to allow an increase in the personal space bubble between oneself and the grid.



Use the "hide self-view" button once you see your face is framed correctly in the video.



Think more about the room your videoconferencing in and where the camera is positioned.



Give yourself an "audio-only" break, turn off your camera and turn away from the screen for a few minutes.

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KGO) -- Stanford University researchers are analyzing a new phenomenon many of us know all too well, "Zoom fatigue."There appear to be four main causes:"It's a wonderful tool when used properly and sparingly, but ya know, doing it 9 hours a day is not the same as going on a hike with your friends or being at a rock show and just being around people," said Stanford Virtual Communication Lab's Founding Director Jeremy Bailenson.Here are four solutions to combat "Zoom fatigue:"Find out more information about the study here