Starting Friday night, a 56-hour closure will be happening along a major stretch of northbound State Route 87.

Northbound SR-87 in South Bay reopened after weekend of much-needed repairs, Caltrans says

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Caltrans has reopened northbound State Route 87 in San Jose early Monday morning.

The section of roadway between Interstate Highway 280 and state Route 85 was opened to traffic at 4 a.m. Monday after a 56-hour weekend highway closure, during which Caltrans performed major pavement repair work.

The closure started on Friday and was part of two-weekend closures of state Route 87, the agency said.

Caltrans also reminded the public about closures on southbound state Route 87 between state Route 85 and Interstate 280 in October.

Southbound state Route 87 will be closed on the weekend of Oct. 20 and traffic will be detoured. The closure will start Oct. 20 after 9 p.m. and conclude on Oct. 23 no later than 5 a.m., the agency said.

SR-87 is one of the most important stretches of freeway in the South Bay, taking drivers through San Jose's downtown and connecting to other highways like I-280, SR-85 and SR-17.

The work is part of the "State Route 87 Road Rehabilitation project" comes in.

"We're replacing the roadway pavement with a 20-year life cycle flexible pavement structure. We're upgrading 28 curb ramps and six different intersections and resurfacing 2.9 -- close to three miles -- of Class 1 bikeway that runs parallel to the mainline," said Victor Gauthier from Caltrans District 4.

While the $69 million project will bring in those necessary repairs, it's going to take time. Caltrans, in partnership with VTA and the City of San Jose have condensed much of the work into two 56-hour weekends.

Potentially three months of work could be saved from the weekend shutdown. It'll also reduce all the overnight nighttime lane closures and nighttime work that can impact the community.

"If we can go ahead and get this work done before the winter months, that will definitely save us a lot of time, a lot of money, and it'll just save the impact on nighttime work," Gauthier said.

