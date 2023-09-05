All lanes of westbound I-80 between Interstate Highway 780 in Vallejo and state Highway 4 in Hercules reopened ahead of schedule, Caltrans said.

Westbound I-80 from Vallejo to Hercules reopens 12 hours early following major repaving project

VALLEJO, Calif. -- A road improvement project on Interstate Highway 80 between Contra Costa and Solano Counties that shut down all westbound lanes of traffic beginning on Friday has been completed early, Caltrans said Monday evening.

All lanes of westbound I-80 between Interstate Highway 780 in Vallejo and state Highway 4 in Hercules were reopened around 4:45 p.m., Caltrans said.

Lanes were supposed to reopen 5 a.m. on Tuesday.

RELATED: 'Ridiculous traffic': Drivers cope with Labor Day weekend East Bay I-80 construction closure

Caltrans carried out major pavement repair work on the stretch of roadway, including pouring more than 9,000 cubic yards of concrete on three miles of lanes.

Caltrans also took the opportunity to repair tower lighting on the Zampa and Carquinez bridges. They also trimmed back trees and brush along the roadway.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live