Westbound I-80 closed from Vallejo to Hercules through Tuesday

VALLEJO, Calif. (KGO) -- A major chunk of I-80 is closed through Labor Day weekend, and it won't be reopening until Tuesday.

Caltrans closed Westbound I-80 between I-780 in Vallejo and State Route 4 in Hercules Thursday at 9 p.m. and is expected to stay closed until Tuesday at 5 a.m.

It's a closure that will likely have a big impact on drivers as a major repaving project continues.

The freeway will remain closed Friday and reopen Tuesday.

"Four days??? Naaa that's too much, that's too much," said AK Singh who travels back and forth through the area.

Yes, some aren't happy about it.

"Absolutely crazy," said Vanessa Hamilton.

"Guess I'm taking public transit tomorrow," said Leonard McMahan.

"It makes things more difficult," said Simon Thieriot of San Francisco.

But those with Caltrans say this is no small project.

"We're going to be pouring 9,000 pounds of concrete this weekend and completely refacing four lanes of traffic heading westbound coming off the Carquinez Bridge," said Caltrans spokesperson Bart Ney.

And some are upset that this work isn't happening just at night.

"I feel like they should do it overnight and by 4 or 5 in the morning open the lanes up so nobody has to suffer," said Singh.

"They should do it in the middle of the night like they usually do between 2 AM and 4 AM," said Thieriot.

Caltrans spokesperson Bart Ney, who recorded an informational video about the project from the top of the Alfred Zampa Memorial Bridge, says it would take 9 months of overnight closures to do the same amount of work that is being done this Labor Day Weekend, when the Interstate isn't as busy.

"It's 104 hours of closure, it's about 200,000 vehicle trips that will be detoured out of the area," said Ney.

And to some who have driven this, the idea of a massive closure like this is no big deal.

"It's about time. The roadways are terrible. The suspension on your car is getting torn up, yeah it's worth it," said James Mangrum of Rodeo.

"Absolutely, they need improvement, there there is a lot big holes there. They need to fix them," said one driver.

We've already seen three Eastbound closures in this area. This westbound closure will be the final of all the closures.

