All lanes of eastbound Interstate 80 in Hercules are shut down and will be for the entire weekend.

Eastbound I-80 in Hercules closed again this weekend from Hwy 4 to Cummings Skyway, Caltrans says

HERCULES, Calif. (KGO) -- All lanes of eastbound Interstate 80 in Hercules are shut down and will be for the entire weekend, Caltrans said.

This is the second of three weekend shutdowns so Caltrans can repave the road.

RELATED: Repaving work progressing, I-80 set to reopen on schedule in East Bay Monday, Caltrans says

It stretches from Highway 4 in Hercules to Cummings Skyway.

The Carquinez Bridge is open.

On this map, we highlighted the closed section in red.

ABC7 graphic of Eastbound Interstate 80 closed in Hercules.

The green highlights the detour options -- Highway 4, Summings Skyway, I-680 and I-780.

RELATED: What to know about eastbound I-80 closure between Hwy 4 and Cummings Skyway

Caltrans reopened the freeway ahead of schedule the last time it was closed.

Plan ahead for I-80 to be closed until 5 a.m. on Monday.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live