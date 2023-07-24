In the East Bay, Caltrans says a major weekend repaving project on Interstate 80 is on schedule and is on track to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday.

Eastbound I-80 reopens ahead of schedule in East Bay, CHP says

HERCULES, Calif. -- All lanes of eastbound Interstate Highway 80 have reopened Monday morning between state Highway 4 in Hercules and the Cummings Skyway exit in Crockett, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Two lanes reopened at 11:45 p.m. Sunday, about five hours ahead of schedule following 50 hours a rehabilitation work on the freeway.

This past weekend's work on eastbound Highway 80 was the first of three weekend closures on the highway as Caltrans conducts major pavement rehabilitation on the two center lanes.

The work on eastbound Highway 80 will continue on the weekends of Aug. 4 and Aug. 18.

Caltrans said the rehabilitation work will result in a safer and smoother ride for motorists on the primary route between San Francisco and Sacramento.

Rehabilitation work on westbound Highway 80 is scheduled for Labor Day weekend, Aug. 31 through Sept. 5. The westbound work will require a full closure of westbound Highway 80 between Interstate Highway 780 in Vallejo and state Highway 4 in Hercules.

