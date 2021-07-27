Warriors star Stephen Curry visits San Mateo 'sassy senior' florist in new video with Google

ABC7 News anchor Dion Lim first met Mayme Leong before the pandemic during a Valentine's Day story on Ah-Sam Florists. Known by her family and customers for her one-liners, she was dubbed the "sassy senior." One who still did not want to reveal her true age.
"I don't want anyone to know how old I am! Walking downtown and people saying oh look at that old lady," she chuckles.
Out of the blue one day, relative Lori Leong received a phone call that caught her off-guard.
"I was surprised, wondering if this is truly happening. Or is it someone playing a hoax on us?" said Leong.
It was a representative from Curry's team asking for Ah-Sam to be a part of a new commercial featuring two other local businesses reopening after the pandemic, Antoine's Cookie Shop and pet store Bow Wow Meow.
Days later, Curry showed up with a camera crew and Mayme showed the point guard how to "make a splash" with flower arrangements.
"He picked up flowers and I taught him how to cut it...I said, well, you play basketball, you better not use a knife because if you cut yourself you won't play again," said Mayme.
The commercial is an ode to reopened businesses after a challenging year. Ah-Sam was not exempt and spent much of the pandemic closed.
"With the way things have been I hope it'll be better next year," said Mayme, as she demonstrated how to arrange a bouquet of peonies.
She is just appreciative that after more than 50 years in the industry, to meet one of her favorite players...who also seemed to have a good time too.
