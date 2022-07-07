Sunny Balwani found guilty on all counts in Theranos fraud case

The ex-boyfriend of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes is guilty on 12 counts with charges on wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud.
Jurors began deliberating last week.
The trial comes after Holmes was convicted on four of 11 charges.
The defense argued that Balwani bought into Holmes' vision, but didn't have final business decision-making authority.
Elizabeth Holmes is awaiting sentencing which is currently set for September.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
