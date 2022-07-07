Elizabeth Holmes

Sunny Balwani found guilty on all counts in Theranos fraud case

Balwani is also the former boyfriend of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Jurors found former Theranos President Sunny Balwani guilty on all counts in the Theranos fraud case.

The ex-boyfriend of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes is guilty on 12 counts with charges on wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Jurors began deliberating last week.

Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes retuned to the stand Monday revealing a new layer of her defense: she was raped.



The trial comes after Holmes was convicted on four of 11 charges.

The defense argued that Balwani bought into Holmes' vision, but didn't have final business decision-making authority.

Elizabeth Holmes is awaiting sentencing which is currently set for September.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Bay Area attorneys and tech experts are weighing in on the conviction of former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes.





ELIZABETH HOLMES
