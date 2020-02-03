Super Bowl 2020: Fans return to SFO after 49ers disappointing loss

However, some fans have already returned on flights that left Miami, Florida overnight.
ABC7 News was at San Francisco International Airport early Monday morning, as the first flights returned from Miami. "Quiet, very eerie, quiet. Everyone just not in a good mood, said Eduardo Melesio. "I was hoping to come back cheering so it is what it is."
Bay Area watch parties in San Jose captured highs, lows of Sunday's big game
Another fan, who did not want to be identified, had a more positive outlook, "it was great, it was a fantastic venue for the super bowl of course. We actually didn't go to the game but we went to the stadium ahead of time and just hung out, walked around, and then we watched it at the hard rock café which isn't too far from the hard rock stadium."
Fans say they're looking ahead to next season and the possibility of another Super Bowl.
