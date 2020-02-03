Super Bowl 2020: Bay Area watch parties in San Jose captured highs, lows of Sunday's big game

SUPER BOWL STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Faithful fans watched Super bowl 54 on the edge of their seat at watch parties in San Jose.SP2 Communal Bar + Restaurant hosted an official watch party near San Pedro Square.Arthur Aguirre is originally from the Bay Area and flew in from Denver to watch the game with his family."We've been running good, running games coming out- the Niners look good- we're up," Aguirre said.At halftime the game was tied, and at the very end of the 4th quarter, Chief's took on the lead and won the game."I feel like everybody you know- I'm disappointed. Last two minutes was our game to win- we didn't get it done. The whole week everybody's been talking about how that Jimmy G can't get it done, so we wanted to see the last two minutes- offense get it done so obviously that's upsetting right because we could've proved who the 49ers are," Aguirre said.One Chief's fan, Tanesha Cartwright from San Jose, said she became a Kansas City fan for Travis Kelce and Mahomes. "Our offense was amazing. The defense shot down Jimmy G and they thought that they couldn't," Cartwright said.Juan Chavez says the entire season has been amazing, and he couldn't ask more from the 49ers. "You can't get mad over the loss. We made it really far. And we did a really great job. I couldn't have asked for more of my team, still a ride or die fan," Chavez said.