Super Bowl 2020

Super Bowl 2020: Bay Area watch parties in San Jose captured highs, lows of Sunday's big game

By Lauren Martinez
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Faithful fans watched Super bowl 54 on the edge of their seat at watch parties in San Jose.

SP2 Communal Bar + Restaurant hosted an official watch party near San Pedro Square.

Arthur Aguirre is originally from the Bay Area and flew in from Denver to watch the game with his family.

"We've been running good, running games coming out- the Niners look good- we're up," Aguirre said.

At halftime the game was tied, and at the very end of the 4th quarter, Chief's took on the lead and won the game.

"I feel like everybody you know- I'm disappointed. Last two minutes was our game to win- we didn't get it done. The whole week everybody's been talking about how that Jimmy G can't get it done, so we wanted to see the last two minutes- offense get it done so obviously that's upsetting right because we could've proved who the 49ers are," Aguirre said.

One Chief's fan, Tanesha Cartwright from San Jose, said she became a Kansas City fan for Travis Kelce and Mahomes. "Our offense was amazing. The defense shot down Jimmy G and they thought that they couldn't," Cartwright said.

Juan Chavez says the entire season has been amazing, and he couldn't ask more from the 49ers. "You can't get mad over the loss. We made it really far. And we did a really great job. I couldn't have asked for more of my team, still a ride or die fan," Chavez said.

Take a look at the latest stories and videos about the San Francisco 49ers Super Bowl 2020 here.

SUPER BOWL STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportssan josesan francisco 49erskansas city chiefsnflsuper bowlfootballsuper bowl 2020partyu.s. & worldsports
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SUPER BOWL 2020
Shooting at a San Francisco bar during Super Bowl LIV
49ers fans discuss heartbreaking loss as they head back home
Chiefs rally from behind to beat 49ers, 31-20
Super Bowl 2020 watch parties in Bay Area
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
49ers fans discuss heartbreaking loss as they head back home
New travel restrictions in place at SFO due to coronavirus outbreak
Shooting at a San Francisco bar during Super Bowl LIV
Chiefs rally from behind to beat 49ers, 31-20
JLo, Shakira shine at Super Bowl 2020 halftime show
2 cases of coronavirus confirmed in San Benito County, health officials say
CDC confirms second Coronavirus case in Santa Clara County
Show More
Super Bowl 2020: What to know about 49ers vs Chiefs
Chef Chu's celebrates 50 years in business in Los Altos
49ers woman coach 'happy to be a trailblazer' at Super Bowl
SF street closures during Super Bowl Sunday
Man dies after Super Bowl argument ends in shooting
More TOP STORIES News