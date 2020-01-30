Super Bowl 2020: The Rock wishes super fan George Kittle luck ahead of 49ers vs. Chiefs

Chest to chest with my guy @gkittle46. Have FUN this Sunday at the #SuperBowlLIV brother. Own it. Glad you loved your new bottle of @Teremana #peoplestightend #peopleschamp 🥃 💪🏾https://t.co/lBr4dhS3WD — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 30, 2020

“He’s really big and sweaty” 😂

It was hot under all those lights.

Enjoy your @Teremana tequila brother and we will for sure get together again and raise a glass 🥃 🥩

In the meantime, have FUN this Sunday. #hardestworkersintheroom #SuperBowlLIV https://t.co/pK9iL6ZI0M — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 30, 2020

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

MIAMI (KGO) -- After San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle opened up about what a huge fan he is of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, the actor and professional wrestler wished him luck in Super Bowl LIV against the Kansas City Chiefs.During a press conference on Opening Night Monday, Kittle described how starstruck he was after meeting him during an event at Marlin's Park."I was like, 'Oh what!?' and turned around and all the sudden he's chest to chest with me," he said.Kittle says The Rock greeted him with a "What's up, Brother?"He also got a sneak-peek sampling of The Rock's new Teremana tequila, which isn't available until March.The Rock also made light of their encounter on Twitter after Kittle called him "really big and really sweaty" during the press conference."It was hot under all those lights," he said. "Have FUN this Sunday at the #SuperBowlLIV brother. Own it."