Super Bowl: Sneak peek at 2020 ads

MIAMI -- An estimated 100 million will tune in to Super Bowl Sunday, and while a majority are focusing on the game itself, many viewers enjoy those high-budget ads just as much!
Here is what you need to know about this year's crop of commercials, and check out the media player above for a peek at some of 2020's ads.
SO MANY CELEBRITES!
Including multiple celebrities in spots is a growing trend in Super Bowl advertising, said Mark DiMassimo, CEO of Dimassimo Goldstein.
"You're bringing together the people you just have to watch, like the Brian Cranston. I'll watch him in anything," he said.
Brands are also aligning themselves with hit songs and nostalgia to try to separate themselves from any sort of controversy in these divisive political times.
"People are just fatigued with the polarization of society," said Peter Daboll, CEO of Ace Metrix.
This year includes Bud Light's look inside rapper Post Malone's brain, Bryan Cranston and Tracee Ellis Ross in a Mountain Dew-themed parody of "The Shining," and some Jonathan Van Ness on-brand glam for a Pop-Tarts spot.
Viewers will also see Rob Riggle and Sofia Vergara representing Bounty, Missy Elliott and H.E.R. teaming up for Pepsi, and the ensemble of Katie Couric, Busy Philipps, Lilly Singh and astronaut Nicole Stott getting together for Olay.
RELATED: Mr. Peanut killed off in new Planters Super Bowl ad campaign
PRESIDENTIAL ADS
Both President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg will broadcast ads during the Super Bowl.
Each campaign spent an estimated $10 million on 60 seconds of airtime, according to the Associated Press.
Bloomberg's spot focuses on his efforts to combat gun violence, while Trump's highlights his economic record during his years as president.
STARTING ON SOCIAL
Most ads no longer premiere during the Super Bowl. Many brands choose to post their ads on their social channels to start the buzz.
Bud Light and Bounty, for example, published two versions of their ads and asked social followers to vote for which ones will end up airing during the Super Bowl.
"Television advertisers are more valuable than ever and digital advertising is more valuable than ever," says Mark DiMassimo, CEO of marketing agency Dimassimo Goldstein. "All those people who said digital is gonna replace TV were just wrong. There's more digital advertising, it's more valuable. There's more television advertising, it's more valuable and the Super Bowl is the best it gets."
RELATED: 02-02-2020 is palindrome day, Super Bowl Sunday and Groundhog Day
2020 NEWBIES
Drag queens make a historical debut in an ad for Sabra hummus.
The ad includes a mix of "RuPaul's Drag Race" alumni Kim Chi and Miz Cracker, rapper T-Pain and "Real Housewives of New Jersey" rivals Teresa Giudice and Caroline Manzo, Adweek reported.
Microsoft's ad spotlights Katie Sowers, the 49ers offensive assistant coach who on Sunday will become the first woman and first openly gay person to coach in a Super Bowl.
Little Caesars is also a newbie, airing its first Super Bowl ad this year.
Super Bowl: Sneak peek at 2020 ads
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More