Super Bowl 2020: Sights and sounds from Super Bowl Opening Night in Miami

VIDEO: Funniest moments from San Francisco 49ers' George Kittle on Opening Night
Both Kansas City and San Francisco fans, along with football fans from across the world, were in the stands to get a look at their favorite players and coaches in the only public media availability all week.
When you make your #SuperBowl prediction. One mascot is happy, the other... not so much. #ABC7Now #GoNiners ➡️ https://t.co/xjReR0UEA9 pic.twitter.com/JUCkRxlMz4— Chris Alvarez (@CAlvarezABC7) January 28, 2020
Traditionally, Opening Night is the opportunity to ask questions that aren't necessarily football related. The 49ers answered questions about music, pregame rituals, the "Shanahat" and so much more.
#HeyDidYouSeeThis ?!? The #Shanahat has been found ! @49ers #ABC7Now #GoNiners ➡️ https://t.co/xjReR0UEA9 https://t.co/gJg9h15gTj— Chris Alvarez (@CAlvarezABC7) January 28, 2020
Watch the video above for the best from Super Bowl Opening Night.
Why is Kendrick Bourne holding a unicorn at #SuperBowl opening night? 🦄 You’ll soon find out! Tomorrow... #49ersOn7https://t.co/6BTZ0UpndS pic.twitter.com/nGKD8vKYsH— ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) January 28, 2020
Take a look at the latest stories and videos about the San Francisco 49ers Super Bowl 2020 here.
Sourdough Sam is a mood #ABC7Now #GoNiners ➡️ https://t.co/xjReR0UEA9 pic.twitter.com/zqndsd4RMM— Chris Alvarez (@CAlvarezABC7) January 28, 2020
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Super Bowl 2020: What to know about San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs
- Garoppolo vs. Mahomes analysis
- 7 things to know about 49ers, Chiefs match-up
- #BayAreaUnite: A look at Bay Area's stretch of sports dominance
- Super Bowl 2020 predictions: Here's who will win 49ers vs. Chiefs and why
- Lombardi Trophy Legacy: Timeline of San Francisco 49ers Super Bowls
- Who is Jimmy Garoppolo? Here's what we know about the face of the 49ers
- Who is Raheem Mostert? Here's what to know about 49ers running back who stunned America in NFC Championship
- 49ers Gold Rush dancers teach Larry Beil how to cheer 'Super Bowl style'
- 49ers' George Kittle awards Super Bowl tickets to family of fallen Army sergeant
- Everything to know about official San Francisco 49ers watch parties in Bay Area