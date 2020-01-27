Super Bowl 2020: Gear represents culture, traditions of Miami

MIAMI (KGO) -- You don't have to walk far in Miami Beach to find a great place to eat or to shop, even if you are looking for Super Bowl 54 gear.One of several NFL Shop pop-up stores are located on Lincoln Road, where they have a wide variety of gear that displays the culture of Miami."It embodies Miami well with the flamingos, the palm trees and the tropical bright colors," NFL Shop representative Dagyma Romero said. "It's all about the culture, the traditions and the weather."In addition to the Super Bowl 54 specific gear, there is still plenty of Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers gear for fans to load up on before Super Sunday.In fact, two California 49ers fans were shopping while we stopped by to get some Miami swag."I'm just looking to bring something back home to the family," 49ers fan Carlos Cruz said. "I want something to remember the upcoming win by.""I'm liking this Miami vibe," 49ers fan Quyen Scriven said. "I love the colors. You have to get the shirt, the shot glasses and anything that says 49ers in the Super Bowl in Miami."The gear is not only a way for fans to represent their team. I's a way for the city of Miami to be represented on a worldwide scale.This is home for these people and they are proud to be from the 305."We're hosting our 11th Super Bowl here in Miami," Romero said. "It's this global phenomenon. To me, it's exciting. As a local that was raised here, it's wonderful meeting other people from other cities and other towns."