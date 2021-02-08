Bay Area viewers give highs and lows of Super Bowl LV

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=10319215" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> At 92-years-old, George Toma, is the NFL's oldest groundskeeper.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- For many Super Bowl Sunday is the biggest party day of the year, but with the coronavirus pandemic there was a different feel to things in the Bay Area. Monaghan's in San Francisco was booked solid with seating for those who reserved it in advance and The Blue Light had every seat full as sports fans took to watching the game outside.Many families though, opted to stay inside and limited the amount of people they were with. We reached out online to find out where ABC7 News viewers were watching and the responses came in by the dozens. A two person party in Yountville and another in the East Bay."We normally get together with 10 to12 people, but this year it's just the two of us, my husband and I," said Liz Cesco of Fremont.In Daly City it was the Tom Brady fan club party of three."We're sisters and this is my boyfriend! We all live together!" said Renee and Janice Reudy.But some didn't have the option to watch at home or eat outside. Those like 9-year-old Matthew who is on a transplant list for a kidney and may have to go on dialysis soon. Matthew watched the Super Bowl from the Benioff Children's Hospital with his mother."It's been on since 2! I put it on when my mom was gone getting a pizza that guess what? Didn't even come because they said no one was able to deliver it! Yes they were running low on delivery people so it took a while but we got his pizza," said Matthew and his mom Kristi Ouimet of Antioch.To those who were out, they went to spots with outdoor TV's and sat with those they knew."I think going out and being outside is probably a reasonable thing, a better alternative," said one patron.Everyone just doing their best to try and be safe."Those two are in the hospital and we just can't all be together so we've been face timing when we can and talking through every quarter and now we're talking to you," said the Ouimet family.And even the pandemic couldn't keep folks from making some traditional food favorites that were gone by the second half."Yeah I think everything has managed to disappear," said Cesco.