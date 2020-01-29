Super Bowl

Inspiring, emotional, and funny is what you will see in this years Super Bowl ads

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- For some, the best part of the Super Bowl is not the game or the halftime show, it's the ads they look forward to the most. John Matejczyk, CEO and founder of Muh-Tay-Zik Hof-Fer Ad Agency, speaks with ABC7's Reggie Aqui and Kristen Sze about how companies are trying to grab your attention and how to stand out among the others.

Watch ABC7's "Midday Live" every weekday at 11 a.m., right after "The View." You can also stream it live or watch it on the ABC7 News App.

Take a look at the latest stories and videos about the San Francisco 49ers andSuper Bowl 2020 here.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentsan franciscoadvertisingsuper bowlsuper bowl commercialsuper bowl 2020sports
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SUPER BOWL
WATCH IN 60: SF parade concerns, RV parking blocked, 49ers coach talks Super Bowl loss
49ers talk at Levi's Stadium
49ers clear out locker room, reflect on season
What happens to the Super Bowl gear for the losing team?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Newsom briefing today on COVID-19, reopening
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
South Bay residents brace for another day of scorching heat
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Show More
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
WATCH: Gold Star families gather for special Memorial Day commemoration
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
More TOP STORIES News