Pink moon: April 7 supermoon to be largest, brightest of the year

April's full moon is known as the pink moon, but it won't really be pink! The pink moon gets its name from phlox, pink flowers that bloom in the springtime.

On Tuesday, April 7, the pink moon will rise as a supermoon at 10:35 p.m. ET.

A supermoon occurs when the full moon has its closest encounter with Earth. It will also be the largest and brightest supermoon of the year.

AccuWeather recommends catching the moon from your back yard as it rises from the horizon, when it will look much bigger than normal.
