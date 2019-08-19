building a better bay area

Suspect accused in assault on woman at SF condo due in court

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A man who police say attacked a woman at a San Francisco condo building is due in court today.

Austin James Vincent is expected to be in court this morning for a compliance hearing. According to his public defender, Vincent is following his release orders and is responding well to treatment.

A judge was criticized for releasing Vincent following the attack. After viewing video of the incident, the judge later ordered Vincent to wear an ankle monitor.

The fallout over the assault is continuing to grow. Paneez Kosarian, the woman allegedly attacked by Vincent, held a rally with other waterfront residents to stop a proposed homeless navigation center from being built in their neighborhood.

"I'm overwhelmed with everyone's support for me. But I'm really just lucky because I had a video. So many of us have been attacked and gone through the trauma but we don't have video evidence to show and talk about it publicly," said Kosarian.

Mayor London Breed's office says there is no link between the creation of navigation center and an increase in crime.

The mayor said on Friday that GPS tracking isn't enough for Vincent.
