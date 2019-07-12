Suspect arrested in hit-and-run that sent toddler to hospital with serious injuries

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) -- Santa Rosa police have arrested a man suspected of hitting a toddler and then driving off. It happened just before 3 PM on Thursday afternoon near Coddington Mall.The girl was unresponsive and taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital. Witnesses on scene ran to the child and began CPR.Police found the suspect's white van a short distance away. One investigator recognized the vehicle description from another hit and run that happened a week ago in the same general area.Police identified the man as 47-year-old Hector Cabrales Larios. He was arrested for Felony hit and run and Felony DUI.The child is expected to survive her injuries.