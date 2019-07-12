Suspect arrested in hit-and-run that sent toddler to hospital with serious injuries

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) -- Santa Rosa police have arrested a man suspected of hitting a toddler and then driving off. It happened just before 3 PM on Thursday afternoon near Coddington Mall.
The girl was unresponsive and taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital. Witnesses on scene ran to the child and began CPR.
Police found the suspect's white van a short distance away. One investigator recognized the vehicle description from another hit and run that happened a week ago in the same general area.
Police identified the man as 47-year-old Hector Cabrales Larios. He was arrested for Felony hit and run and Felony DUI.
The child is expected to survive her injuries.
