Suspect identified in fatal Sonoma State University stabbing

EMBED </>More Videos

Police in the North Bay said they made an arrest after a man was fatally stabbed at Sonoma State University. (KGO-TV)

By and Amy Hollyfield
ROHNERT PARK, Calif. (KGO) --
Police said they arrested a suspect who allegedly stabbed a man to death at Sonoma State University on Sunday.

During a press conference Monday, Sonoma police identified the suspect as a 19-year-old man named Tyler J. Bratton from Santa Rosa. The victim was a 26-year-old man from Santa Rosa.

Petaluma Police Lt. Tim Lyons said that both the suspect and victim knew each other, but he did not elaborate.

VIDEO: Police say suspect arrested after deadly stabbing at Sonoma State University
EMBED More News Videos

Police said they arrested a suspect who allegedly stabbed a man to death at Sonoma State University.



Police received reports of the stabbing at 5:53 p.m. in the Sauvignon Village residential community. The stabbing happened in a dorm on campus, but there was no sign of forced entry.


Students described the stabbing as a distracting and unsettling disruption, especially during finals week. "We began the school year with the campus surrounded by flames," one student said. "Now this."


"Counselors were immediately available on site to support students," Sonoma State University President Judy K. Sakaki said.

Petaluma police will release the victim's name after they notify his family. They have yet to disclose a motive.

Police said the suspect and man killed in the stabbing are not students at the university.

Bay City News contributed to this story.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
stabbinginvestigationpolicearrestviolencecrimeSonoma
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Show More
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
DA investigating after deputy says on body cam he's recorded attorney-client conversations
More News