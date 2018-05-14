Suspect identified in fatal Sonoma State University stabbing

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3472504" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police said they arrested a suspect who allegedly stabbed a man to death at Sonoma State University.

#sonoma State students are upset at how outside world seems to have infringed on their campus, and during finals. "When we began the year, we were surrounded by fires. Now this," said one undergrad. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/FPcNAj80Zf — Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) May 14, 2018

Petaluma police say 19-year-old Tyler Bratton was arrested in stabbing death that happened last night on Sonoma State Campus. Say he knew his victim. pic.twitter.com/zqwNgVW9QO — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) May 14, 2018

Police said they arrested a suspect who allegedly stabbed a man to death at Sonoma State University on Sunday.During a press conference Monday, Sonoma police identified the suspect as a 19-year-old man named Tyler J. Bratton from Santa Rosa. The victim was a 26-year-old man from Santa Rosa.Petaluma Police Lt. Tim Lyons said that both the suspect and victim knew each other, but he did not elaborate.Police received reports of the stabbing at 5:53 p.m. in the Sauvignon Village residential community. The stabbing happened in a dorm on campus, but there was no sign of forced entry.Students described the stabbing as a distracting and unsettling disruption, especially during finals week. "We began the school year with the campus surrounded by flames," one student said. "Now this.""Counselors were immediately available on site to support students," Sonoma State University President Judy K. Sakaki said.Petaluma police will release the victim's name after they notify his family. They have yet to disclose a motive.Police said the suspect and man killed in the stabbing are not students at the university.